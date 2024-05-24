IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Court in Turks and Caicos frees American tourist who brought in ammunition
May 24, 202401:30

Nightly News

Court in Turks and Caicos frees American tourist who brought in ammunition

01:30

An American tourist, Bryan Hagerich, was freed after a court in Turks and Caicos suspended its 12-month sentence and fined him $6,700 for bringing ammunition into the country. He says it was in his luggage by accident. Four other American tourists are still facing similar charges. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports.May 24, 2024

