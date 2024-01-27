Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings

The International Court of Justice said Israel must "take all measures within its power" to prevent genocide in its war against Hamas in Gaza. But the court stopped short of ordering an immediate cease-fire as South Africa had requested. The ruling comes as CIA Director William Burns will meet with the head of Israel's Mossad and Qatar's prime minister to try to reach a deal to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports.Jan. 27, 2024