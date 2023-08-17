IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Covid-19 cases on the rise and a new booster is in the pipeline

    02:14
Nightly News

Covid-19 cases on the rise and a new booster is in the pipeline

02:14

Covid-19 hospitalizations jumped more than 14 percent across the country in the most recent week, signaling a Covid resurgence. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has more details on the new vaccine boosters and when they may become available.Aug. 17, 2023

