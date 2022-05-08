IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FLOTUS meets with Ukrainian First Lady during surprise visit to Ukraine

    02:00

  • Mother and daughter Sheriff duo serves Louisiana community together

    02:18

  • Home owners associations are pushing back against the investors buying up houses

    02:45

  • Three American tourists mysteriously die in the Bahamas

    01:58
    Covid cases surge nationwide as White House warns of potential surge ahead

    02:01
    States Break Fuel Records

    01:49

  • Molotov cocktail thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion headquarter

    02:07

  • Horse racing legends spend retirement on this sprawling Kentucky farm

    01:39

  • Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:08

  • Americans hosting and helping Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

    02:03

  • Inflation numbers put a wrench into Americans’ summer plans

    01:37

  • Rising Covid cases spark fears of another wave

    01:43

  • U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April amid soaring inflation

    01:55

  • Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

    02:17

  • Deadly explosion at Havana hotel

    01:41

  • Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps region

    01:47

  • Stock market takes a tumble following interest rate increase

    00:58

  • Ukrainians seeking asylum in the U.S. face painstaking process, family says

    01:37

  • Ukrainian forces fighting ‘bloody battles’ in Mariupol

    02:14

  • Louisiana advances bill to criminalize abortion in wake of Supreme Court leak

    01:56

Nightly News

Covid cases surge nationwide as White House warns of potential surge ahead

02:01

Covid cases surged more than 50 percent in the last two weeks with Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 making up more than 1/3 of current cases. While research shows it may evade protection from vaccines and previous infection, so far, it does not appear to be more severe. The White House is sounding the alarm, warning that 100 million could be infected by this fall or winter.May 8, 2022

