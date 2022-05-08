Covid cases surge nationwide as White House warns of potential surge ahead

Covid cases surged more than 50 percent in the last two weeks with Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 making up more than 1/3 of current cases. While research shows it may evade protection from vaccines and previous infection, so far, it does not appear to be more severe. The White House is sounding the alarm, warning that 100 million could be infected by this fall or winter.May 8, 2022