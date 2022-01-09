IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Covid leads to staffing shortage emergency

Nightly News

Covid leads to staffing shortage emergency

02:23

The omicron variant’s grip on American workers is slowing critical services and millions are expected to call out sick next week. Many sectors have been hit hard and experts say the ripple effect is enormous.Jan. 9, 2022

