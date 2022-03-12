IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Covid long-haulers turning to unproven treatments

02:44

Many Covid long-haulers are desperately seeking answers as the U.S. adapts to a “new normal.” NBC News' Kate Snow reports on IncellDx, a company that says it has treated thousands of patients by recommending medications that are FDA-approved for other conditions, but some doctors argue there's not enough scientific evidence to prove the treatment works.March 12, 2022

