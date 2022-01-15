Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints
The Center for Covid Control set up more than 300 testing sites in at least 29 states, but they’re now shut down as the company is under investigation by the federal agency that oversees Medicare and Medicaid. The company has drawn customer complaints, with some questioning the test results they received. The CEO apologized, saying they haven’t been able to meet their commitments due to the recent demand for testing.Jan. 15, 2022
