Crisis pregnancy centers facing backlash over high taxpayer costs, medical misinformation

“Crisis pregnancy centers” can be found across the nation, but what exactly do they do? NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden investigated centers in Texas, which are often affiliated with groups who support abortion alternatives. Crisis pregnancy centers say they provide free services and abortion information to pregnant women, however they do not offer the procedure itself. The centers are facing backlash by some Texas lawmakers who say they are not always medically accurate and are costly to taxpayers.June 27, 2022