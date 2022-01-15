Critics point to China for causing environmental disaster along Mekong River
03:24
Share this -
copied
The Mekong River has long been a source of food and water for millions, but according to the Mekong River Commission, an estimated 40 percent of fish have disappeared with many attributing the cause to China building eleven hydropower dams upstream. China insists these dams do not negatively impact the lower river and are willing to share water data. NBC News’ Keir Simmons speaks to some of those living and working along the river who have been impacted.Jan. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints
02:04
Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases
02:38
U.S. warning Russia may be preparing for Ukraine invasion
00:55
Trump set for first rally of 2022
01:59
Millions across U.S. under winter weather alerts
01:22
Bodycam video shows dramatic rescues from Colorado wildfire