IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints

    02:04

  • Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases

    02:38

  • U.S. warning Russia may be preparing for Ukraine invasion

    00:55

  • Trump set for first rally of 2022

    01:59

  • Millions across U.S. under winter weather alerts

    01:22

  • Bodycam video shows dramatic rescues from Colorado wildfire

    01:22
  • Now Playing

    Critics point to China for causing environmental disaster along Mekong River

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Chicago’s oldest hot dog stand’s special community connection

    01:23

  • Novak Djokovic facing deportation after Australia cancels visa again

    01:29

  • Philadelphia chef brings comfort food to Afghan refugees

    01:16

  • U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing

    01:54

  • More than 8,000 grocery store workers go on strike in Colorado

    01:38

  • Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military titles as he faces sexual abuse lawsuit

    01:28

  • Biden uncertain on voting rights legislation passage, pledges ‘to keep fighting’

    01:30

  • McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee as investigation expands

    01:18

  • What you need to know about ‘free’ Covid at-home testing

    01:57

  • Supreme Court blocks Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate for private companies

    02:09

  • Yankees announce first woman to manage Minor League Baseball team

    01:30

  • New lawsuit filed over live ammunition in deadly ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

    01:31

  • Schools turn to Covid testing to open safely

    02:00

Nightly News

Critics point to China for causing environmental disaster along Mekong River

03:24

The Mekong River has long been a source of food and water for millions, but according to the Mekong River Commission, an estimated 40 percent of fish have disappeared with many attributing the cause to China building eleven hydropower dams upstream. China insists these dams do not negatively impact the lower river and are willing to share water data. NBC News’ Keir Simmons speaks to some of those living and working along the river who have been impacted.Jan. 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Covid testing company under investigation amid growing consumer complaints

    02:04

  • Inside Pittsburgh children’s hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases

    02:38

  • U.S. warning Russia may be preparing for Ukraine invasion

    00:55

  • Trump set for first rally of 2022

    01:59

  • Millions across U.S. under winter weather alerts

    01:22

  • Bodycam video shows dramatic rescues from Colorado wildfire

    01:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All