    Crypto's popularity brings mix of hope and caution

Nightly News

Crypto's popularity brings mix of hope and caution

Marginalized communities are one of the most prominent groups buying into cryptocurrency. The Lopez family tell NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz how they were turned off to the traditional banking system, which led them to try crypto. After a small investment, they amassed nearly $100,000.April 15, 2022

    Crypto's popularity brings mix of hope and caution

