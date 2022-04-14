Cryptocurrency brings modern twist to online romance scams

After making what he thought was a good match on a dating app, Steven Belcher from Denver lost $1.8 million of his life savings in a cryptocurrency scam. The FBI says it received more than 4,300 complaints last year about cryptocurrency romance scams with total losses of more than $429,000,000. The Justice Department’s new director of cryptocurrency enforcement says it’s now the preferred method of payment for a range of scams. April 14, 2022