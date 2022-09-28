IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hurricane Ian barrels ashore in Florida as Category 4 storm

    05:16

  • Hurricane Ian hits cities across Florida

    03:29

  • Storm surge becoming more dangerous due to global warming, scientists say

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    Cuba recovering from Hurricane Ian damage

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Awaiting Hurricane Ian’s full impact

    00:59

  • Comedian Cheech Marin donates hundreds of Chicano works to art museum

    01:32

  • Sky-high mortgage rates make homebuying difficult

    01:47

  • Meta cracking down on foreign accounts trying to influence elections

    01:34

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones hearing due to Hurricane Ian

    01:33

  • NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

    01:38

  • U.S. Army Field Band adds first rappers

    01:32

  • Heat threats may start being categorized similar to hurricanes

    01:42

  • Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

    05:29

  • ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns

    02:31

  • Brett Favre ‘aggressively’ lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals

    01:38

  • Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement

    01:53

  • Neighbors completely renovate house of orphaned boys

    02:17

  • Three rivers across the globe are under threat

    05:27

  • NASA planning to slam spacecraft into asteroid for a save-the-planet experiment

    01:45

  • Thousands of Russians fear President Putin’s new draft orders

    01:48

Nightly News

Cuba recovering from Hurricane Ian damage

01:28

Cuba is now facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. NBC News’ Guad Venegas has more details on the damage and destruction across the country.Sept. 28, 2022

  • Hurricane Ian barrels ashore in Florida as Category 4 storm

    05:16

  • Hurricane Ian hits cities across Florida

    03:29

  • Storm surge becoming more dangerous due to global warming, scientists say

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    Cuba recovering from Hurricane Ian damage

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Awaiting Hurricane Ian’s full impact

    00:59

  • Comedian Cheech Marin donates hundreds of Chicano works to art museum

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All