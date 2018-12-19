Nightly News

Dan Crenshaw lends helping hand to Pete Davidson

01:13

The congressman-elect revealed to NBC affiliate KPRC that he reached out personally to Davidson about the comedian’s now-deleted post that stated, in part, “I really don't want to be on this earth anymore… I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.”Dec. 19, 2018

