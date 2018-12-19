Dan Crenshaw lends helping hand to Pete Davidson

Dan Crenshaw lends helping hand to Pete Davidson01:13
The congressman-elect revealed to NBC affiliate KPRC that he reached out personally to Davidson about the comedian’s now-deleted post that stated, in part, “I really don't want to be on this earth anymore… I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.”
School district police officer hit and run caught on camera01:03
Dan Crenshaw lends helping hand to Pete Davidson01:13
Nest camera hacker threatens to kidnap baby, scares parents01:16
Gas prices plummeting ahead of holiday travel01:00
Service dog receives college diploma alongside owner01:18
Penny Marshall, famed actress and comedian, dead at 7501:52