Nightly News

Dangerous heat wave sets in across the U.S.

01:43

The dangerous heat dome buckled roads in Chicago, killed thousands of cattle in Kansas and contributed to the death of a 5-year-old in Houston, who was left in a hot car. The frequency of heat waves is setting off a new federal framework to protect workers from heat exposure, and researchers are looking into future public health strategies.June 22, 2022

