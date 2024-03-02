IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dangerous storm bears down on Sierra mountains
    Dangerous storm bears down on Sierra mountains

Nightly News

Dangerous storm bears down on Sierra mountains

01:40

As much as 5 to 10 feet of snow is expected over the next couple of days in the mountains of Northern California, with wind gusts over 100 miles per hour reported. NBC News' Steve Patterson reports.March 2, 2024

    Dangerous storm bears down on Sierra mountains

