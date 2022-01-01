IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • For a second year, rising Covid cases impacting New Year’s celebrations

    02:38

  • Betty White: In her own words

    02:42

  • The race to escape Colorado’s devastating wildfires

    01:47

  • Canceled flights cause travel chaos for busy holiday weekend

    01:51

  • Man could face charges after tiger’s killing at Florida zoo

    01:35
    Dangerous wildfires tear through Colorado neighborhoods

    02:15
    Remembering Betty White: ‘Golden Girls’ star dies at 99

    03:39

  • Wildfires near Boulder, Colorado force thousands to evacuate

    01:52

  • U.S. Covid cases surging ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

    02:58

  • Remembering those we lost in 2021

    07:41

  • Flights canceled through New Year’s over severe weather, omicron

    01:29

  • Tiger killed after biting custodian who approached enclosure after hours

    01:41

  • Biden and Putin hold high-stakes phone call amid Ukraine tension

    01:20

  • Got gifts to return? Some retailers may offer refunds and let you keep the item to cut costs

    01:51

  • Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in sex trafficking trial

    01:42

  • U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads

    03:35

  • Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations

    01:46

  • Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed

    02:00

  • Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid dies at 82

    02:02

  • Sisters start nonprofit to support other young cancer patients

    02:20

Nightly News

Dangerous wildfires tear through Colorado neighborhoods

02:15

Fast-moving wildfires tore across Colorado, more than tripling in size in less than 24 hours. As powerful winds fueled the flames, tens of thousands have been forced to evacuate.Jan. 1, 2022

