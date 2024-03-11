IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dangerous winds create travel delays and power outages
March 11, 2024

  Now Playing

    Dangerous winds create travel delays and power outages

Nightly News

Dangerous winds create travel delays and power outages

01:12

 After a winter storm blew off the East Coast, wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour hit the East Coast, causing thousands of flight delays, power outages and at least one death. NBC News' Erin McLaughlin reports.March 11, 2024

  Now Playing

