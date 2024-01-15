Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Dangerous winter storms impact tens of millions across the U.S. over the weekend

A series of dangerous winter storms impacted tens of millions of people across the United States over the weekend. From the West Coast to the Great Lakes, communities were pelted with a wintry mix, and thousands of flight delays were reported nationwide. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports.Jan. 15, 2024