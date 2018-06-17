Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Daughter donates part of her liver to save father’s life

 

As former DEA agent Frank Drew was suffering from a chronic, end-stage liver disease, he feared he didn’t have much time left with his family. His daughter Erica donated part of her liver to save her father’s life.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

In Father's Day plea, wife of man held by ICE after delivering pizza asks for his release

Wife of man held by ICE after delivering pizza makes Father's Day plea for his release

U.S. news
Chinese national arrested, detained at green card interview

Chinese national arrested, detained at green card interview

Asian America
'It's like a black and white thing': How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

SPECIAL REPORT
Despite claims, GOP immigration bill would not end family separation, experts say

Despite claims, GOP immigration bill would not end family separation, experts say

Immigration Border Crisis
Puerto Rico 9 months after Hurricane Maria: Questions persist over death toll, closed schools

Questions persist over Puerto Rico's death toll 9 months after Maria

Puerto Rico Crisis

World News

Puerto Rico 9 months after Hurricane Maria: Questions persist over death toll, closed schools

Questions persist over Puerto Rico's death toll 9 months after Maria

Puerto Rico Crisis
Fighting intensifies around airport in Yemen port city
Video

Fighting intensifies around airport in Yemen port city

World
Rescue ships dock in Spain as migrant debate roils Europe

Rescue ships finally dock in Spain as migrant debate roils Europe

World
Migrant rescue ships dock in Spain after week in limbo
Video

Migrant rescue ships dock in Spain after week in limbo

World
Thousands in Ukraine celebrate gay pride with march
Video

Thousands in Ukraine celebrate gay pride with march

Europe
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

'It's like a black and white thing': How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

How some elite charter schools exclude minorities

SPECIAL REPORT
African-American teachers push messages of affirmation, success at Philadelphia school

'He'll tell us the truth': Students look up to black role models in schools

U.S. news

advertisement