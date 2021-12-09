Daunte Wright’s mother called as first witness in trial of ex-officer Kimberly Potter
01:40
Share this -
copied
Katie Bryant was seen on police video arriving at the scene after her son, Daunte Wright, was killed during a traffic stop. She told the court she “wanted to protect him because that’s what mothers do.” Former officer Kimberly Potter has pleaded not guilty and her attorneys say she fired her gun after mistaking it for her Taser.Dec. 9, 2021
Cities across U.S. breaking all-time records for murder
01:55
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose speak on bringing ‘West Side Story’ remake to life
02:16
Head of Instagram testifies before Congress on harm for teens
01:33
Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife
01:23
New photos of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in sex trafficking trial
01:33
Daunte Wright’s mother called as first witness in trial of ex-officer Kimberly Potter