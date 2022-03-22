IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian troops fight to hold off Russian forces in Kyiv

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Day 2 of confirmation hearings for Jackson marked by contentious questioning

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Devastation in Texas after string of storms

    03:16

  • Investigators search for black boxes from deadly Boeing crash in China

    01:39

  • St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

    01:38

  • Historic hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin

    02:48

  • Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol

    02:10

  • Russia steps up bombardment on civilians as momentum stalls

    02:23

  • Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

    01:59

  • Investigation underway after Boeing 737 crashes in China

    01:24

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

    02:22

  • Parents and Teachers in Florida Debate So-Called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

    02:30

  • The Rise of Ghost Guns

    02:18

  • Historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin Monday

    01:29

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

    02:22

  • Ukraine’s cultural history under attack

    02:09

  • Mariupol under siege

    02:50

  • One teen who continues to defy all odds

    02:43

  • Interest in electric vehicles grows as gas prices rise

    02:21

  • Race to contain deadly Texas wildfires

    01:49

Nightly News

Day 2 of confirmation hearings for Jackson marked by contentious questioning

04:01

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faces contentious questioning vying to become the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. Jackson addresses the accusations that she was soft on crime and that her sentences in child pornography possession cases have been too lenient. Jackson was also asked about her views on polarizing topics such as the Second Amendment and landmark abortion rights cases.March 22, 2022

  • Ukrainian troops fight to hold off Russian forces in Kyiv

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Day 2 of confirmation hearings for Jackson marked by contentious questioning

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    Devastation in Texas after string of storms

    03:16

  • Investigators search for black boxes from deadly Boeing crash in China

    01:39

  • St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

    01:38

  • Historic hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin

    02:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All