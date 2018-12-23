Nightly News

Day in the life: Aboard the guided missile destroyer Forrest Sherman

02:21

309 men and women from around the country serve aboard the USS Forrest Sherman, an agile, 500-foot guided missile destroyer. NBC’s Kevin Tibbles spent time with the crew, who are now dutifully keeping watch through the holidays.Dec. 23, 2018

