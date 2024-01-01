IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. Navy helicopters sink Houthi boats that fired on them in Red Sea

    00:48

  • Netanyahu vows Israel-Hamas war will continue for ‘many more months’

    02:21

  • New Year’s Wishes: Messages of hope written on Times Square confetti set to fall at midnight

    02:00

  • Minimum wage set to increase in new year in many states

    02:02
    Dazzling displays and celebrations roll out around the world to ring in new year

    02:37
    Security measures ramping up in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve

    01:56

  • Federal regulators issue warning as med spas surge across U.S.

    03:13

  • Students from Maui prepare for performance at 2024 Rose Parade

    02:11

  • Crime in almost every category went down across U.S. in 2023, FBI reports

    02:00

  • Violence in West Bank has sharply increased, U.N. reports

    02:00

  • Missile attack by Ukraine kills more than a dozen in Russia, Russian officials report

    01:29

  • Bodycam footage released after Los Angeles deputy fatally shot woman who called 911

    01:49

  • Millions under high surf warnings in California after dangerous ocean waves

    01:56

  • University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor terminated after being asked about adult videos

    02:23

  • Russia unleashes massive aerial attack on Ukraine

    01:44

  • Couples racing to the altar to have New Year’s Eve weddings

    02:10

  • Cities across U.S. preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations

    02:12

  • Father and daughter found alive in rubble after Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    02:00

  • Trump campaign vows to appeal Maine ruling former president ineligible for 2024 ballot

    02:22

  • Holiday season brings record travel to U.S. airports

    01:59

Nightly News

Dazzling displays and celebrations roll out around the world to ring in new year

02:37

Cities around the world are ringing in the new year with dazzling displays of lights and fireworks. New York City’s Times Square is packed with people, including many who lined up early this morning to enjoy the festivities. NBC News’ George Solis has the story.Jan. 1, 2024

