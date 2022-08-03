DC, NYC mayors pleading to Biden admin. for help with record number of migrants

The mayor of Washington, D.C. has asked the National Guard to help handle more than 4,000 migrants. The request comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending migrants to the nation’s capital. New York City’s mayor is also asking the federal government for help following 4,000 asylum seekers entering the city’s homeless shelter system since late May. Many Republicans are blaming the Biden administration after a record number of illegal border crossings occured in May. Aug. 3, 2022