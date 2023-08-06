IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Deadline looms for Trump’s legal team to respond to attempt to limit what he can share about case

Deadline looms for Trump's legal team to respond to attempt to limit what he can share about case

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team needs to respond by 5 p.m. on Monday to a request from the special counsel to block him from commenting publicly on parts of the 2020 election interference case. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has the latest.Aug. 6, 2023

