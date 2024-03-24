Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

Home sales up nationwide even as prices rise and mortgage rates remain high01:34
A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says02:49
Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs01:42
Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship01:41
Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims01:33
- Now Playing
Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets02:03
- UP NEXT
Spring snowfall blankets parts of the country02:02
Homeowners face off against illegal squatters across the country02:25
National Guard soldier surprised at graduation by special message from deployed son03:07
Princess Kate’s diagnosis reflects growing number of cancer cases among young people02:00
Family recalls fatal crash of bus carrying Texas preschool students01:51
MLB opens investigation into illegal gambling allegations involving Ohtani interpreter01:42
Severe weather pummels the East Coast on the first weekend of spring02:02
Death toll rises and new details emerge from Moscow concert hall terror attack01:57
Princess of Wales announces cancer diagnosis03:26
Police struggle to regain control of Haiti's capital01:39
Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'01:28
House passes $1.2 trillion spending bill but Senate must still act00:52
Body of Missouri college student found in Nashville01:27
As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash01:30
Home sales up nationwide even as prices rise and mortgage rates remain high01:34
A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says02:49
Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs01:42
Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship01:41
Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims01:33
- Now Playing
Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets02:03
Play All