    Deadline nears for public to weigh in on airline seat sizes

Nightly News

Deadline nears for public to weigh in on airline seat sizes

The FAA is finishing a months-long public comment period on whether they should implement a minimum seat size standard. The process was prompted by concerns over safety and whether a cabin could be evacuated in the required 90 seconds. Flyersrights.com has submitted a petition calling for a moratorium on shrinking seats.Oct. 22, 2022

Best of NBC News

