Deadly attack on school shelter in Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian officials say as many as 90 people were taking shelter in a school’s basement in Eastern Ukraine when a Russian missile hit. In Mariupol, the last Ukrainian evacuees from the besieged steel plant are now in the relative safety of Ukrainian-held territory. Ceremonies for Russian victory day were held with pro-Russian officials laying flowers. But in Poland, protestors pelted the Russian ambassador with red paint, chanting “fascist” and “murderer.” May 9, 2022