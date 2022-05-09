IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Deadly attack on school shelter in Eastern Ukraine

Nightly News

Deadly attack on school shelter in Eastern Ukraine

01:44

Ukrainian officials say as many as 90 people were taking shelter in a school’s basement in Eastern Ukraine when a Russian missile hit. In Mariupol, the last Ukrainian evacuees from the besieged steel plant are now in the relative safety of Ukrainian-held territory. Ceremonies for Russian victory day were held with pro-Russian officials laying flowers. But in Poland, protestors pelted the Russian ambassador with red paint, chanting “fascist” and “murderer.” May 9, 2022

