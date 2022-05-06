IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Horse racing legends spend retirement on this sprawling Kentucky farm

    01:39

  • Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:08

  • Americans hosting and helping Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

    02:03

  • Inflation numbers put a wrench into Americans’ summer plans

    01:37

  • Rising Covid cases spark fears of another wave

    01:43

  • U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April amid soaring inflation

    01:55

  • Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol

    02:17
  • Now Playing

    Deadly explosion at Havana hotel

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps region

    01:47

  • Stock market takes a tumble following interest rate increase

    00:58

  • Ukrainians seeking asylum in the U.S. face painstaking process, family says

    01:37

  • Ukrainian forces fighting ‘bloody battles’ in Mariupol

    02:14

  • Louisiana advances bill to criminalize abortion in wake of Supreme Court leak

    01:56

  • New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.

    01:40

  • Amber Heard testifies against Johnny Depp in defamation lawsuit

    01:43

  • Ultramarathon runner inspires as he races toward his goals

    01:39

  • Biden slams leaked Supreme Court draft opinion: ‘This is about a lot more than abortion’

    01:59

  • How the Supreme Court’s potential Roe v. Wade reversal could impact states

    02:14

  • 1 million people in the U.S. have now died from Covid

    02:17

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates for second time this year

    01:45

Nightly News

Deadly explosion at Havana hotel

01:41

Cuban authorities believe the massive explosion at Havana’s Saratoga Hotel was caused by a gas leak. Havana’s governor reports the hotel chef fled his kitchen moments before the explosion to warn that there was a smell of gas from a truck delivering canisters. The hotel was four days from reopening. Officials say, at last count, 74 people were injured and at least 18 were killed.May 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Horse racing legends spend retirement on this sprawling Kentucky farm

    01:39

  • Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:08

  • Americans hosting and helping Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

    02:03

  • Inflation numbers put a wrench into Americans’ summer plans

    01:37

  • Rising Covid cases spark fears of another wave

    01:43

  • U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April amid soaring inflation

    01:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All