Deadly fire kills at least 19 in Bronx apartment building 01:59
On Sunday morning, a fire ripped through a Bronx high-rise. Flames shot out of windows on the second and third floors and smoke spread quickly throughout the building. 19 people have died and 9 of them were children.
