Deadly I-95 collapse will impact commuters and supply chain, Buttigieg warns

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

A fiery crash involving a tanker that authorities say was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline collapsed a critical section of I-95 in Philadelphia. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg warned that both commuters and the supply chain will feel the impact. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has the latest updates.June 12, 2023