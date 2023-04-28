Deadly Russian air strike hits Ukrainian apartment building

Paralympic athlete stops during London Marathon to help runner who collapsed02:48
Reports of potholes on the rise across U.S. after record rains and temperature swings02:35
Masses of seaweed multiplying at record-breaking levels and heading for Florida’s beaches03:04
Stone of Destiny taken to London for King Charles’ coronation01:19
12 million Americans under severe weather alerts02:40
Man fatally shoots five people, including 8-year-old, in Texas, authorities report02:06
Hundreds of American civilians evacuating from Sudan amid conflict01:40
Transit announcements voiced by kids with autism in inclusive project01:51
Artificial intelligence changing politics with fake images and videos02:22
Student steers school bus to safety after driver passes out01:21
Friends of Evan Gershkovich speak out about journalist’s detainment in Russia02:28
Urgent search for two escaped Mississippi inmates on the run01:38
- Now Playing
Deadly Russian air strike hits Ukrainian apartment building01:39
- UP NEXT
Mississippi River flood threat ongoing, tornadoes hit the South03:52
DeSantis could announce presidential campaign by mid-May, GOP operatives say01:47
Severe flooding along Mississippi River slamming communities01:15
Diabetes drug could become gamechanger for helping with obesity02:00
Tucker Carlson speaks out after sudden departure from Fox News01:30
Brittney Griner says she won’t play overseas except for Olympics01:37
Suspected intelligence leaker is a flight risk, federal prosecutors say01:40
- UP NEXT
Paralympic athlete stops during London Marathon to help runner who collapsed02:48
Reports of potholes on the rise across U.S. after record rains and temperature swings02:35
Masses of seaweed multiplying at record-breaking levels and heading for Florida’s beaches03:04
Stone of Destiny taken to London for King Charles’ coronation01:19
12 million Americans under severe weather alerts02:40
Man fatally shoots five people, including 8-year-old, in Texas, authorities report02:06
Play All