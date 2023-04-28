IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Deadly Russian air strike hits Ukrainian apartment building

Nightly News

Deadly Russian air strike hits Ukrainian apartment building

Rescuers are searching for survivors after a barrage of deadly Russian air strikes. An apartment complex in Uman, Ukraine was hit while residents were fast asleep, with at least four children among the dead. NBC News' Ellison Barber reports.April 28, 2023

