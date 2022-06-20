Deadly shootings in Harlem, D.C. as senators work on finalizing gun bill

As senators on Capitol Hill haggle over the final details of new gun restrictions, several cities across the U.S. were rocked by deadly shootings. On the table: closing the “boyfriend loophole,” making it difficult for domestic abusers to purchase guns, and incentivizing states to pass red flag laws. Republicans working with Democrats are facing backlash, with even Republican Senator John Cornyn being booed by a crowd at a GOP convention.June 20, 2022