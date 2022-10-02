Deadly stampede at Indonesian soccer game kills at least 125 people

- Now Playing
Deadly stampede at Indonesian soccer game kills at least 125 people01:20
- UP NEXT
NBC News-Telemundo poll shows shift in how Latinos are voting03:20
Grandchildren surprise grandfather at baseball tournament dedicated to his late wife02:24
California Serial Killer?01:30
Ukrainian troops free villages in the east, Ukrainian officials say01:29
Floridians face a costly reality in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath01:59
Hurricane Ian’s death toll climbs to 87 as rescue teams search for survivors02:15
Heroic reporter reunited with woman he saved from flooded car during Hurricane Ian01:49
7 Americans released in rare prisoner swap01:57
Russia retreats from Donetsk01:38
Hospitals are evacuating patients after Hurricane Ian02:16
Pine Island residents stuck after Hurricane Ian destroys bridge02:21
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath02:39
Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian04:05
Sanibel Island cut off from mainland Florida due to Hurricane Ian02:24
Hurricane Ian’s trail of destruction spans across Central Florida01:31
Putin illegally annexes occupied Ukrainian territory01:42
Hurricane Ian leaves Florida hospitals in shambles02:08
Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina coast02:29
Florida residents take care of each other following Hurricane Ian01:40
- Now Playing
Deadly stampede at Indonesian soccer game kills at least 125 people01:20
- UP NEXT
NBC News-Telemundo poll shows shift in how Latinos are voting03:20
Grandchildren surprise grandfather at baseball tournament dedicated to his late wife02:24
California Serial Killer?01:30
Ukrainian troops free villages in the east, Ukrainian officials say01:29
Floridians face a costly reality in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath01:59
Play All