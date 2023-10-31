IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel-Hamas war hits home for many Minneapolis residents

    02:55

  • Mortgage rates surge to 8% amid record low supply of homes for sale

    01:50

  • Police release dramatic new video of Lahaina wildfires

    01:44

  • FBI director warns of growing domestic threat amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:14

  • Months before mass shooting, people who knew Maine suspect warned of his behavior

    02:14

  • More humanitarian aid sent into Gaza from Egypt as many Americans remain trapped

    02:12
    Deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    03:25
    Investigation underway into heavily armed man found dead at amusement park

    01:47

  • Israeli military rescues hostage held by Hamas during ground offensive

    03:53

  • Rise in hate around the world amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:30

  • New details revealed in Matthew Perry’s death as fans pay tribute to ‘Friends’ actor

    02:04

  • Mother learns of son's death months after reporting him missing

    02:54

  • Striking UAW and General Motors reach a tentative agreement

    01:54

  • Israel’s president: 23-year-old Israeli hostage Shani Louk was beheaded by Hamas

    02:33

  • Maine community grieves after 18 killed in mass shooting

    02:54

  • Behind-the-scenes: Spirit Halloween locations pop up in neighborhoods across the U.S.

    02:25

  • Suspect arrested in deadly Halloween weekend shooting in Tampa

    01:31

  • Israel-Hamas war enters new phase as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

    02:41

  • Suspect in Lewiston mass shooting found dead

    02:50

  • Pittsburgh honors Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims five years later

    02:47

Nightly News

Deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

03:25

In Gaza, a massive Israeli airstrike devastated part of a refugee camp. A Hamas-run hospital says dozens of Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured. NBC News cannot independently confirm those numbers. Israel says it was targeting a Hamas commander and blames Hamas for using civilians as human shields. NBC News’ Richard Engel has the latest.Oct. 31, 2023

