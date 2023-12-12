IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Big pharma companies combating the tampering of life-saving drugs

  • Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash

  • Special Counsel asks SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump immunity as he surges in Iowa

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

    Deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee kills at least 6, hospitalizes dozens

    Texas mother leaving state to receive abortion that doctors say she urgently needs

  • Community comes together to save beloved Christmas lights display after fire

  • Authorities issue alert about new retail gift card scam

  • Harvard president faces mounting pressure to resign after congressional hearing on antisemitism

  • Trump says he will not go back on witness stand in civil fraud lawsuit on Monday

  • Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports

  • Tens of millions under flood alerts as storm system moves across Northeast

  • Deadly tornadoes carve destructive paths through Tennessee neighborhoods

  • Virginia firefighters cut hair to support colleague undergoing cancer treatments

  • Growing number of businesses spring up to make retail returns easier

  • McDonald’s opens first location of new spinoff chain focusing on customizable drinks

  • Texas Supreme Court halts ruling that would have allowed woman to receive emergency abortion

  • Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza

  • University of Pennsylvania president resigns after backlash over antisemitism testimony

  • Severe storms cause damage in Tennessee as massive system moves across U.S.

Nightly News

Deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee kills at least 6, hospitalizes dozens

As many as 13 reported tornadoes tore through middle Tennessee on Saturday, killing at least six people and hospitalizing dozens more. The same storm has also impacted other areas of the South and Northeast. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reports on the aftermath.Dec. 12, 2023

Best of NBC News

