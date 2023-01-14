IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Deadly tornado outbreak sweeps across the South

Nightly News

Deadly tornado outbreak sweeps across the South

03:25

A tornado outbreak in the South left destruction and at least nine people dead across two states. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on the storms.Jan. 14, 2023

