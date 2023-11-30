IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Deadly U.S. Air Force Osprey crash off of Japan’s southern coast

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Federal regulators propose new standards for infant loungers after deaths

    01:58

  • Gas prices are down as U.S. oil production is back up to record levels

    02:16

  • Dramatic rescues on the Rio Grande, amid shift in migration trends

    01:55

  • American among 12 additional hostages released as cease-fire continues

    04:18

  • Israeli forces storm refugee camp in occupied West Bank

    01:46

  • The family behind this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

    01:49

  • Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter honored in memorial service

    01:51

  • 41 workers in India rescued after being trapped in tunnel for more than 2 weeks

    01:33

  • Major cyberattack impacting critical care at hospitals in at least 3 states

    01:57

  • Heightened tensions among Brown University students after classmate was shot in Vermont

    02:13

  • Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 27 years for financial crimes

    02:06

  • Millions of Americans hit with first winter blast

    02:12

  • Inside Gaza during the cease-fire

    01:59

  • 12 more hostages released by Hamas

    03:58

  • China grappling with spike in respiratory illnesses, U.S. seeing rise in flu and RSV cases

    02:18

  • Suspect arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont

    03:15

  • Art exhibit allows the blind and visually impaired to experience iconic paintings

    01:58

  • Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas

    03:08

  • 11 more hostages released, Hamas and Israel agree to extend truce at least two more days

    03:49

Nightly News

Deadly U.S. Air Force Osprey crash off of Japan’s southern coast

02:01

A U.S. Air Force Osprey crashed into the waters off Japan’s southern coast overnight with eight U.S. airmen on board. U.S. military officials say one of them has been found dead and the search is ongoing for the others. NBC News’ Courtney Kube has more details.Nov. 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Deadly U.S. Air Force Osprey crash off of Japan’s southern coast

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Federal regulators propose new standards for infant loungers after deaths

    01:58

  • Gas prices are down as U.S. oil production is back up to record levels

    02:16

  • Dramatic rescues on the Rio Grande, amid shift in migration trends

    01:55

  • American among 12 additional hostages released as cease-fire continues

    04:18

  • Israeli forces storm refugee camp in occupied West Bank

    01:46
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All