Deadly winter storms bring snow and heavy rain

Snow is bringing dangerous conditions to states like Minnesota and Kansas resulting in at least six weather-related deaths. An estimated 34 million people were under flood and flash flood watches.Dec. 28, 2018

  • Could this Chinese satellite station be used to spy on the U.S.?

  • Remembering the people we lost in 2018

  • New autopsy results reveal second migrant child to die in U.S. custody had the flu

  • Suspected gunman in custody after California police officer killed during traffic stop

  • FCC investigating after nationwide 911 outage

