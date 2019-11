Rodney Reed, who was convicted in 1998 of raping and killing 19-year-old Stacey Stites, tells NBC’s Ron Allen that he’s “absolutely innocent” of the crime. Reed says he had a consensual relationship with Stites and that new developments raise doubts over his conviction. The 51-year-old says he is “cautiously optimistic” as November 20, the date of his execution, approaches.