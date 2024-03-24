IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims
March 24, 2024

    Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

    01:33
    Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

    02:03

Nightly News

Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

01:33

Moscow fell silent as Russians, joined by President Vladimir Putin, held a national day of mourning for the victims of Friday’s terror attack at a concert hall. It was the deadliest terror attack Russia has seen in 20 years, as the death toll rose to at least 137 people. While ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, President Putin repeatedly implicated Ukraine. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports.March 24, 2024

    Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

    01:33
    Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

    02:03
