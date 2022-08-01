Death toll rises to at least 37 in Kentucky flash flood catastrophe

Kentucky is recovering following a historic flash flood catastrophe. Rescuers are still uncovering the layers of death and misery as they continue to search the area. The death toll is now at 37 and is expected to increase, according to officials. Many in the area still have no power or drinkable water. Since last week, eastern Kentucky has received five to ten inches of rain and tonight more heavy rain is in the forecast.Aug. 1, 2022