    Debt limit talks set to restart as Biden meets with G-7 allies

    04:15
Nightly News

Debt limit talks set to restart as Biden meets with G-7 allies

04:15

While President Biden is overseas meeting with G-7 allies, there’s been a new development at home with critical debt ceiling talks. Talks are set to restart, according to the White House and Republicans, after House Speaker McCarthy signaled a breakdown earlier in the day. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has the latest updates.May 19, 2023

