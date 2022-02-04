IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine 01:15 Red Cross warns of ‘life or death consequences’ of critical blood shortage 01:27 Arizona student’s fundraiser helps teachers pay student loans, underscoring larger issue 01:45 Figure skater Nathan Chen looking for more than gold at Winter Olympics 02:55
Now Playing
Deep freeze hits millions across U.S. 02:21
UP NEXT
Biden meets with New York City mayor to address rising crime 02:33 8-year-old creates his own book and library sensation 01:34 Rikers Island: People living in ‘inhumane conditions’ 03:46 Scaled-down Olympic torch relay ahead of Beijing Olympics kickoff 01:30 Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores speaks on discrimination lawsuit against NFL 01:59 CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with colleague 01:57 Biden deploying 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine conflict fears 01:46 Major winter storm hits millions 01:50 Pfizer requests FDA emergency authorization for Covid vaccine for kids under 5 02:09 HBCUs on alert after receiving bomb threats 01:25 Putin breaks silence on Ukraine standoff 01:28 Inside the Beijing Winter Olympics bubble 01:48 New FBI investigations into Chinese spying opened ‘about every 12 hours,’ Wray says 02:39 Growing effort to ban books from Texas public school libraries 03:08 Uyghurs who fled China describe families torn apart, separation from children 03:25 Deep freeze hits millions across U.S. 02:21
A frigid blast has plunged nearly 100 million Americans into a deep freeze. The temperatures are a major test for Texas’ power grid, which was crippled during last year’s storm that left more than 200 people dead.
Feb. 4, 2022 Read More U.S. accuses Russia of planning fake attack by Ukraine 01:15 Red Cross warns of ‘life or death consequences’ of critical blood shortage 01:27 Arizona student’s fundraiser helps teachers pay student loans, underscoring larger issue 01:45 Figure skater Nathan Chen looking for more than gold at Winter Olympics 02:55
Now Playing
Deep freeze hits millions across U.S. 02:21
UP NEXT
Biden meets with New York City mayor to address rising crime 02:33