Defense accuses Michael Cohen of lying on the stand in Trump's hush money trial
May 16, 202403:47

Nightly News

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's lawyer and self-described fixer turned fierce critic, was portrayed as desperate for revenge against Mr. Trump. Cohen appeared blindsided when defense attorneys pointed to newly revealed phone records and accused Cohen of lying about a phone call he says he had with Mr. Trump about hush money payments. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.May 16, 2024

