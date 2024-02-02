IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Elmo checks on followers and post draws overwhelming response

  • New warnings by federal health officials over 'gas station heroin'

  • One year after toxic derailment, East Palestine resident says it is a 'forgotten town'

  • President Biden makes pitch for union support as he faces tight Michigan race against Donald Trump

  • Release of suspects accused of beating NYPD officers provokes outrage

  • Airport hangar collapse kills 3 in Boise, Idaho

  • Mother of Michigan school shooter testifies in her own defense

    Defense Sec. Austin apologizes for keeping his hospitalization secret from Biden and the public

    Social media execs grilled in Congress over child safety concerns

  • U.S. plans 'campaign' of retaliatory strikes after killing of 3 soldiers, officials say

  • FBI Director Christopher Wray warns of alarming hacking threat from China

  • Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial shown police video of arrests

  • Student achievement scores have gone up but remain below pre-pandemic levels

  • Northern California braces for new 'Pineapple Express' storm

  • Inside harrowing journey out of Gaza for wounded children

  • Test driving Apple's new Vision Pro device

  • Exclusive: Microsoft CEO Nadella on the promise and problems of A.I.

  • Mother of school shooter Ethan Crumbley told police she never thought he had 'mental issues'

  • Biden says he has decided how to respond to deadly drone attack on U.S. base

  • House Committee moves forward on Mayorkas impeachment

Nightly News

Defense Sec. Austin apologizes for keeping his hospitalization secret from Biden and the public

At a news conference, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will "take all necessary actions" to defend itself after the drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers. And Austin said he was "deeply sorry" for keeping his recent prostate cancer treatment secret from the president and the public, saying he had "apologized directly to President Biden." NBC News’ chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander reports.Feb. 2, 2024

