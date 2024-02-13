Defense Secretary Austin transfers responsibilities following hospitalization

Trump backlash grows after controversial remarks about NATO02:32
'Antisemitic writings' found during search of Joel Osteen megachurch shooter's items03:12
Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza01:45
Nightly News Exclusive: Lester Holt one-on-one with Joint Chiefs Chairman CQ Brown03:25
Pickleball injuries soar as sport grows in popularity, new study says01:40
- Now Playing
Defense Secretary Austin transfers responsibilities following hospitalization00:35
- UP NEXT
OperaCréole brings lost opera pieces by Black composers to American stages06:25
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff doubles down on commitment to NATO00:56
Joint Chiefs Chairman: Biden is ‘pretty sharp’00:45
Oklahoma judge resigns after accused of sending hundreds of texts during murder trial01:45
Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out01:58
Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety02:06
Trump’s remarks on NATO allies spark backlash01:58
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized for bladder issue symptoms00:50
Houston Police respond to shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church01:55
NTSB investigates deadly plane crash on Florida highway01:50
High school varsity basketball team surprises 10-year-old superfan on his birthday02:58
Oscar nominee Colman Domingo discusses what inspired him to take on role of Bayard Rustin03:06
Security ramps up in Las Vegas as crowds pour in for Super Bowl weekend02:04
Fear spreads in Rafah after Israel announces plans for ground invasion02:00
Trump backlash grows after controversial remarks about NATO02:32
'Antisemitic writings' found during search of Joel Osteen megachurch shooter's items03:12
Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza01:45
Nightly News Exclusive: Lester Holt one-on-one with Joint Chiefs Chairman CQ Brown03:25
Pickleball injuries soar as sport grows in popularity, new study says01:40
- Now Playing
Defense Secretary Austin transfers responsibilities following hospitalization00:35
Play All