Defense secretary Esper says he ‘didn’t see’ intelligence showing threat to U.S. embassies

Defense secretary Esper says he ‘didn’t see’ intelligence showing threat to U.S. embassies01:50
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he “didn’t see” a threat to four American embassies from Iran, appearing to contradict President Trump’s explanation of the strike that killed that country’s general. "What the president said was he believed that it probably and could've been attacks against additional embassies," Esper said, adding that he shared Trump's view that such an attack was probably in the works.