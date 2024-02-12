IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized for bladder issue symptoms

00:50

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been taken to the hospital for symptoms suggesting a bladder issue, a Pentagon spokesperson reported. He is continuing to carry out the duties of his office at this time. NBC News’ Courtney Kube has the latest.Feb. 12, 2024

