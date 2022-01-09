IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“Captain America” goes above and beyond for children 02:21 Students face new stress as schools go remote again 03:10 Novak Djokovic visa hearing underway 01:43 U.S. prepares for high stakes talk with Russia 01:43
Now Playing
Defining Covid hospitalization numbers 02:41
UP NEXT
Covid leads to staffing shortage emergency 02:23 Deadly fire kills at least 19 in Bronx apartment building 01:59 UPS driver delivers touching tribute to new mom 02:27 Signs of hope from overseas as omicron tears through U.S. 02:29 Honoring former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid 01:43 Severe weather cripples the U.S. from coast to coast 01:59 Covid leads to national worker shortage as many call in sick 02:19 Hospitals pushed to the brink with Covid cases on the rise 03:02 Second tennis player detained in Australia over vaccine requirement 01:29 Remembering Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier 01:54 National Guard called in to help overwhelmed New Jersey nursing homes 02:16 Kazakhstan launches deadly crackdown against protesters 01:31 Millions across Northeast hit by winter storm 01:27 Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life 01:39 Overwhelmed hospitals hit with staffing shortages as Covid cases surge 04:14 Defining Covid hospitalization numbers 02:41
As more hospitals report spiking cases of Covid, confusion is mounting over what should actually count as a hospitalization. Right now, any patient who ends up testing positive is counted, and doctors are calling on the CDC to be more specific.
Jan. 9, 2022 Read More “Captain America” goes above and beyond for children 02:21 Students face new stress as schools go remote again 03:10 Novak Djokovic visa hearing underway 01:43 U.S. prepares for high stakes talk with Russia 01:43
Now Playing
Defining Covid hospitalization numbers 02:41
UP NEXT
Covid leads to staffing shortage emergency 02:23